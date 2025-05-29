Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Salona Cotspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Salona Cotspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.18% to Rs 147.79 crore

Net loss of Salona Cotspin reported to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.18% to Rs 147.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.94% to Rs 3.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.32% to Rs 662.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 722.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales147.79166.40 -11 662.16722.26 -8 OPM %4.044.02 -4.834.19 - PBDT0.824.09 -80 13.2715.27 -13 PBT-1.491.37 PL 5.538.41 -34 NP-2.920.90 PL 3.136.13 -49

