Kaycee Industries standalone net profit declines 7.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Kaycee Industries declined 7.62% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.10% to Rs 11.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.11.8712.2513.9013.221.621.661.321.390.971.05

