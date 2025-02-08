Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kaycee Industries standalone net profit declines 7.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales decline 3.10% to Rs 11.87 crore

Net profit of Kaycee Industries declined 7.62% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.10% to Rs 11.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales11.8712.25 -3 OPM %13.9013.22 -PBDT1.621.66 -2 PBT1.321.39 -5 NP0.971.05 -8

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

