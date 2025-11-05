Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 27.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.08% to Rs 705.64 crore

Net profit of Siyaram Silk Mills rose 27.18% to Rs 86.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 68.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 705.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 607.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.705.64607.8815.2014.61135.59104.54114.9490.5886.7068.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News