California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Cinevista Ltd, STEL Holdings Ltd, Semac Construction Ltd and Taylormade Renewables Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 December 2025.

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 12.32% to Rs 4.34 at 14:18 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 113 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6342 shares in the past one month.

Cinevista Ltd tumbled 9.64% to Rs 15.28. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11118 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10469 shares in the past one month.

STEL Holdings Ltd lost 8.64% to Rs 557.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4057 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1765 shares in the past one month.

Semac Construction Ltd plummeted 8.47% to Rs 302.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 62 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 532 shares in the past one month.

Taylormade Renewables Ltd fell 7.55% to Rs 94.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 65227 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41013 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

