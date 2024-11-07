Kennametal India standalone net profit rises 46.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.85% to Rs 270.40 croreNet profit of Kennametal India rose 46.20% to Rs 25.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.85% to Rs 270.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 257.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales270.40257.90 5 OPM %15.6413.53 -PBDT45.2036.60 23 PBT33.7026.20 29 NP25.0017.10 46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News