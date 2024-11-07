Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kennametal India standalone net profit rises 46.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Kennametal India standalone net profit rises 46.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.85% to Rs 270.40 crore

Net profit of Kennametal India rose 46.20% to Rs 25.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.85% to Rs 270.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 257.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales270.40257.90 5 OPM %15.6413.53 -PBDT45.2036.60 23 PBT33.7026.20 29 NP25.0017.10 46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Supriya Sule rules out reconciliation with Ajit Pawar while he's with BJP

BFSI summit LIVE: Data science can help pre-identify those vulnerable to cyber fraud, says Chugh

Donald Trump's comeback: Govt closely monitors potential impact on India

Trent Q2FY25 results: PAT rises 44.3% to Rs 338.75 cr despite headwinds

PKL 2024 Live score: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match begins at 8 PM

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story