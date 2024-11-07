Kennametal India standalone net profit rises 46.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.85% to Rs 270.40 crore

Net profit of Kennametal India rose 46.20% to Rs 25.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.85% to Rs 270.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 257.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.270.40257.9015.6413.5345.2036.6033.7026.2025.0017.10

