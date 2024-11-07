Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 28.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Sales decline 2.55% to Rs 599.18 crore

Net profit of AGI Greenpac rose 28.39% to Rs 72.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 56.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.55% to Rs 599.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 614.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales599.18614.87 -3 OPM %25.7421.75 -PBDT142.82115.53 24 PBT95.8074.45 29 NP72.0856.14 28

