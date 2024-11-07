AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 28.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.55% to Rs 599.18 crore

Net profit of AGI Greenpac rose 28.39% to Rs 72.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 56.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.55% to Rs 599.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 614.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.599.18614.8725.7421.75142.82115.5395.8074.4572.0856.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News