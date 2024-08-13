KCD Industries India consolidated net profit declines 80.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.79% to Rs 6.22 crore

Net profit of KCD Industries India declined 80.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 24.79% to Rs 6.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.228.27-3.224.960.190.650.190.650.130.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp