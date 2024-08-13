KCD Industries India consolidated net profit declines 80.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.79% to Rs 6.22 croreNet profit of KCD Industries India declined 80.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 24.79% to Rs 6.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.228.27 -25 OPM %-3.224.96 -PBDT0.190.65 -71 PBT0.190.65 -71 NP0.130.65 -80
