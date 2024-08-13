Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit rises 55.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit rises 55.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.98% to Rs 313.16 crore

Net profit of Tilaknagar Industries rose 55.69% to Rs 40.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.98% to Rs 313.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 304.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales313.16304.10 3 OPM %16.0412.63 -PBDT47.8133.55 43 PBT40.0925.75 56 NP40.0925.75 56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

MSCI rejig: India weight on equity index hits record; $3 bn inflows eyed

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty mildly in red; HDFC Bank slips 2%, RVNL rises 3% on MSCI update

Buy & Sell, Aug 13; top stocks picked by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi

If we save elephants, forests will prosper: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Five-member expert team to visit landslide-hit areas in Wayanad today

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story