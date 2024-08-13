Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

M M Forgings consolidated net profit rises 3.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales rise 3.70% to Rs 378.04 crore

Net profit of M M Forgings rose 3.83% to Rs 30.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 378.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 364.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales378.04364.54 4 OPM %19.3417.95 -PBDT64.1361.08 5 PBT42.1240.25 5 NP30.1129.00 4

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

