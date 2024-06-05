Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KCD Industries India consolidated net profit declines 83.82% in the March 2024 quarter

KCD Industries India consolidated net profit declines 83.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 77.30% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of KCD Industries India declined 83.82% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 77.30% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.63% to Rs 2.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 391.09% to Rs 19.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.693.04 -77 19.303.93 391 OPM %21.7413.16 -6.7421.88 - PBDT1.100.68 62 3.381.68 101 PBT1.080.68 59 3.361.68 100 NP0.110.68 -84 2.391.63 47

