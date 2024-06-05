Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 179.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 179.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 10.99% to Rs 5653.69 crore

Net loss of Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reported to Rs 179.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 136.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.99% to Rs 5653.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5093.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 79.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1132.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.52% to Rs 22273.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19116.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5653.695093.68 11 22273.8919116.41 17 OPM %0.8110.17 -4.64-1.32 - PBDT-24.74351.12 PL 696.67-521.14 LP PBT-179.11179.17 PL 79.20-1082.48 LP NP-179.11136.24 PL 79.20-1132.72 LP

