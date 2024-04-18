Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KCL Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2024 quarter

KCL Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 74.39% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net loss of KCL Infra Projects reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 74.39% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.13% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 56.19% to Rs 8.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.586.17 -74 8.5619.54 -56 OPM %-124.05-3.73 --15.54-2.10 - PBDT-0.680.10 PL 1.281.14 12 PBT-0.700.08 PL 1.201.06 13 NP-0.540.06 PL 0.870.79 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

KCL consolidated net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Apollo Pipes edges higher after acquiring majority controlling stake in Kisan Mouldings

Epigral commissions 45,000 TPA capacity of CPVC resin plant at Dahej

Adani Wilmar records 4% volume growth in Q4 FY24

Indian Potash Limited Marks Historic Milestone with Arrival of MV Patricia Oldendroff, India's Largest-Ever Fertilizer Vessel

Utilties stocks rise

Oil and Gas shares rise

Telecom stocks rise

Shilpa Medicare announces launch of PEMRYDI RTU

Endurance approves capex of Rs 63 cr for capacity addition

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story