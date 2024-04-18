Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index increasing 42.38 points or 1.66% at 2603 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Indus Towers Ltd (up 5.05%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.09%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 3.36%),OnMobile Global Ltd (up 2.82%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 2.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 2.01%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.67%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.18%), Avantel Ltd (up 1.05%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.94%).

On the other hand, Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 5.38%), and Route Mobile Ltd (down 1.28%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 170.05 or 0.23% at 73113.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 64.7 points or 0.29% at 22212.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 369.1 points or 0.81% at 45793.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 84.84 points or 0.62% at 13758.77.

On BSE,2315 shares were trading in green, 672 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

