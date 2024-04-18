Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas shares rise

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 448.72 points or 1.57% at 29004.84 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 5.22%), Linde India Ltd (up 3.69%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.39%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 3.22%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.87%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.76%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.88%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.3%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.19%).

On the other hand, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.41%), moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 170.05 or 0.23% at 73113.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 64.7 points or 0.29% at 22212.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 369.1 points or 0.81% at 45793.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 84.84 points or 0.62% at 13758.77.

On BSE,2315 shares were trading in green, 672 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

