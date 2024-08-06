Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

KCL Infra Projects standalone net profit declines 52.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 20.09% to Rs 1.79 crore

Net profit of KCL Infra Projects declined 52.50% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.09% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.792.24 -20 OPM %-5.033.57 -PBDT0.280.56 -50 PBT0.260.54 -52 NP0.190.40 -53

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

