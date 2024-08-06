KCL Infra Projects standalone net profit declines 52.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.09% to Rs 1.79 crore

Net profit of KCL Infra Projects declined 52.50% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.09% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.792.24-5.033.570.280.560.260.540.190.40

