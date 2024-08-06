Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

7NR Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 36.32% to Rs 4.05 crore

Net loss of 7NR Retail reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 36.32% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.056.36 -36 OPM %-21.231.73 -PBDT-0.440.15 PL PBT-0.510.08 PL NP-0.510.07 PL

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

