Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 117.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.80% to Rs 1077.72 crore

Net profit of Brigade Enterprises rose 117.29% to Rs 83.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 64.80% to Rs 1077.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 653.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1077.72653.9727.1526.73176.3698.15108.4430.0483.7238.53

