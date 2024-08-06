Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 117.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.80% to Rs 1077.72 croreNet profit of Brigade Enterprises rose 117.29% to Rs 83.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 64.80% to Rs 1077.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 653.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1077.72653.97 65 OPM %27.1526.73 -PBDT176.3698.15 80 PBT108.4430.04 261 NP83.7238.53 117
