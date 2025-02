KCL standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.22% to Rs 113.73 crore

Net profit of KCL declined 85.71% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.22% to Rs 113.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 99.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.113.7399.574.068.463.787.650.744.680.412.87

