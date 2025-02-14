Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hira Automobile standalone net profit declines 46.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Hira Automobile standalone net profit declines 46.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 3:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 25.61% to Rs 50.31 crore

Net profit of Hira Automobile declined 46.43% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 25.61% to Rs 50.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 67.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales50.3167.63 -26 OPM %5.274.18 -PBDT0.530.78 -32 PBT0.190.41 -54 NP0.150.28 -46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centerac Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Aurum Capital Projects standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Indian Infotech and Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.21 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Neelkanth Rockminerals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Akash Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 91.67% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story