Hira Automobile standalone net profit declines 46.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Hira Automobile declined 46.43% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 25.61% to Rs 50.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 67.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.50.3167.635.274.180.530.780.190.410.150.28

