Hira Automobile standalone net profit declines 46.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.61% to Rs 50.31 croreNet profit of Hira Automobile declined 46.43% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 25.61% to Rs 50.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 67.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales50.3167.63 -26 OPM %5.274.18 -PBDT0.530.78 -32 PBT0.190.41 -54 NP0.150.28 -46
