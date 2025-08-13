Paramount Communications consolidated net profit declines 26.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.51% to Rs 451.12 crore

Net profit of Paramount Communications declined 26.88% to Rs 18.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 40.51% to Rs 451.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 321.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.451.12321.053.368.3428.8528.6525.1925.9018.5025.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News