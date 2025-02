KDDL consolidated net profit rises 25.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.82% to Rs 472.03 crore

Net profit of KDDL rose 25.46% to Rs 32.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.82% to Rs 472.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 372.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.472.03372.2016.5017.6680.6666.9556.7150.3732.4725.88

