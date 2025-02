Swan Energy consolidated net profit rises 406.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.89% to Rs 1908.19 crore

Net profit of Swan Energy rose 406.31% to Rs 582.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 115.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 1908.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1591.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1908.191591.68-34.3916.071167.40261.091106.83233.93582.81115.11

