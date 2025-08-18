Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Somany Ceramics announces disruption of operations at its Kassar plant

Somany Ceramics announces disruption of operations at its Kassar plant

Image
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Due to interruption in supply of natural gas from GAIL (India)

Somany Ceramics announced the temporary disruption of operations at the Kassar plant, Bahadurgarh, Haryana

The company received communication from GAIL (India) stating that a gas leakage incident occurred at Chainage 17 km of GAIL's Gauna-Bawana pipeline due to heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions. This has resulted in the temporary stoppage of gas supply to the company's Kassar plant.

The company said, "Our manufacturing operations at the Plant are dependent on the uninterrupted supply of natural gas from GAIL. Due to the current disruption, production at the Plant has been temporarily halted."

GAIL has communicated that restoration work on the affected pipeline has commenced, to resume the supply of gas. The Company is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

