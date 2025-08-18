K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1,402 cr

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs 1,402 crore across various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D):

The business has secured orders for T&D projects:

765 kV Transmission line from a marquee private player in India

Supply of towers and hardware and poles in the Americas

Civil:

The business has secured a repeat order for a high-rise residential project from a renowned real estate developer in Northern India.

Cables & Conductors:

The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News