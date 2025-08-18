Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1,402 cr

K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1,402 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
K E C International has secured new orders of Rs 1,402 crore across various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D):

The business has secured orders for T&D projects:
765 kV Transmission line from a marquee private player in India
Supply of towers and hardware and poles in the Americas

Civil:

The business has secured a repeat order for a high-rise residential project from a renowned real estate developer in Northern India.

Cables & Conductors:

The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

