KEC International secures Rs 1,174-cr T&D orders in India and Middle East

KEC International announced that it has received new orders worth Rs 1,174 crore for transmission & distribution (T&D) projects across India and the Middle East.In India, the company has bagged a prestigious order from a leading private developer for the construction of 800 kV High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) and 765 kV transmission lines. Further it also won a significant order for the installation of 380 kV transmission lines in Saudi Arabia.
Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International commented, We are delighted with the continuous success of our T&D business, reflected in a series of significant order wins. The prestigious HVDC transmission line order has significantly increased the share of orders from private developers in our India T&D order intake for the year. The large order in Saudi Arabia has further solidified our leadership in the Middle East T&D market. With the above orders, our YTD order intake stands at around Rs. 14,000 crore. These orders will play a pivotal role in driving our targeted growth going forward.
KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines and cables & conductors. It has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables). It is the flagship Company of the RPG Group.
The company reported 42.26% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 124.60 crore on 11.32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,022.88 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
KEC International added 0.50% to Rs 858.25 on the BSE.
