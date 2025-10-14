Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices edge higher in early trade; Nifty trades above 25,250 mark

Indices edge higher in early trade; Nifty trades above 25,250 mark

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The domestic equity indices trade with moderate gains in early trade after HCLTech posted upbeat quarterly results, while easing retail inflation strengthened expectations of a potential rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India in December.

The Nifty traded below the 25,250 mark. IT, oil & gas and metal shares advanced while pharma, PSU bank and auto shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 223.87 points or 0.27% to 82,550.95. The Nifty 50 index rose 57.75 points or 0.23% to 25,283.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.37%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,827 shares rose and 1,123 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 240.10 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,333.42 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 October 2025, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

HCL Technologies added 1.20% after its consolidated net profit jumped 10.20% to Rs 4,235 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 3,843 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 5.24% to Rs 31,942 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 30,349 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Anand Rathi Wealth rallied 2.68% after it has reported 30.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 99.35 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 76.11 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income increased 23.1% YoY to Rs 307.18 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7500 compared with its close of 88.6800 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 December 2025 settlement added 1.52% to Rs 126,511.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.09% to 99.18.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.05% to 4.055.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement added 21 cents or 0.33% to $63.53 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a softer tone toward China, helping to ease some of the trade-related tensions that rattled investors last week.

In China, shares of chipmaker Wingtech Technology plunged 10% at the open, hitting the daily limit for a second consecutive session, after the Dutch government took control of its Netherlands-based subsidiary Nexperia.

The Netherlands Minister of Economic Affairs announced on October 12 that the move made under the Goods Availability Act in September was aimed at preventing a situation in which the goods produced by Nexperia would become unavailable in an emergency.

Nexperia plays a crucial role in Europes semiconductor supply chain, producing high-volume chips used in automobiles, consumer electronics, and industrial products.

Elsewhere in Asia, Singapores economy expanded 2.9% in the third quarter, according to preliminary government data released Tuesday, moderating from 4.4% growth in the previous quarter.

Overnight in the U.S., major indices rebounded sharply after Trumps conciliatory comments. Dont worry about China, it will all be fine! he posted on Truth Social Monday, following weeks of tit-for-tat trade restrictions.

China has recently imposed fees on U.S. ships docking at its ports a retaliatory move mirroring Washingtons new charges on Chinese vessels with both sets of fees taking effect Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 587.98 points, or 1.29%, to 46,067.58, recovering roughly two-thirds of its losses from Friday. The S&P 500 gained 1.56% to 6,654.72, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.21% to 22,694.61, buoyed by a strong rebound in technology shares.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

