Canara Robeco Asset Management Company IPO ends with 9.74 times subscription

The initial public offer of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company received bids for 33,99,83,448 shares as against 3,48,98,051 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 9.74 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 25.92 times, the Non-Institutional Investors category was subscribed 6.45 times and the Retail Individual Investors category was subscribed 1.91 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 October 2025 and it closed on 13 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 253 to 266 per share.

The initial public offer comprises offer for sale of 4,98,54,357 equity shares, aggregating to Rs 1261.32 crore at the lower price of Rs 253 and Rs 1326.13 crore at the upper price band of Rs 266. The offer for sale from promoters comprises sale of 2,59,24,266 equity shares by Canara Bank and up to 2,39,30,091 equity shares by Orix Corporation Europe N.V. The promoter shareholding had declined from the pre-IPO level of 100% to 75% post IPO. Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, incorporated by Canara Bank in 1993, is Indias second oldest asset management company (AMC). The company managed 26 schemes comprising 12 equity schemes, 10 debt schemes and four (4) hybrid schemes with a quarterly average asset under management (QAAUM) of Rs 1.11 lakh crore and market share of 1.54% at end June 2025.

In 2007, Orix Corporation Europe N.V. (previously known as Robeco Groep N.V. (Robeco)) (OCE) acquired a 49% stake in the Company while the remaining 51% was retained by Canara Bank. The company also provide offshore advisory services to Robeco Hong Kong, one of the members of promoter group, acting as an investment manager in the management of investment and re-investment of the assets (including) cash of the various funds it manages. Canara Robeco has been able to grow brand, business presence and expertise by leveraging parentage. Canara Bank is a public sector commercial bank, with a strong network of 9,861 branches and four international branches. OCE is a 100% owned subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, a Japanese conglomerate listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange and operating in diverse sectors.

The AMC has a pan-India geographical presence, serving customers directly in more than 23 cities across 14 states and two (2) union territories with a network of 25 branches at the end of June 2025. The branch network is supported by 52,343 empaneled distribution partners across India, including Canara Bank, 44 other banks, 548 national distributors (ND), and 51,750 mutual fund distributors (MFDs). Ahead of the IPO, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, on 8 October 2025, raised Rs 397.83 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.49 crore shares at Rs 266 each to 25 anchor investors. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 60.98 crore and income from operations of Rs 121.07 crore for the three months ended on 30th June 2025.