INR loses momentum in opening trades

The Indian rupee is losing ground in opening trades on Tuesday after having recovered in the last session. INR opened at Rs 88.73 per dollar and dropped to a low of 88.77 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee appreciated five paise to close at 88.67 against the US dollar on Monday, even as domestic equities stayed weak and dollar firm overseas. International oil prices also rebounded sharply following an over 5% plunge on Friday. The domestic unit faced some resistance as renewed trade war tensions between the US and China led to risk aversion in global markets. Indian shares ended lower on Monday, mirroring weakness in global markets as the U.S. government shutdown entered its third week and trade tensions between the U.S. and China returned to the fore. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session down 173.77 points, or 0.21 percent, at 82,327.05 after having fallen to a low of 82,043 during intra-day trading. The broader NSE Nifty index slipped to an intraday low of 25,152 before closing down 58 points, or 0.23 percent, at 25,227.35.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News