HCL Tech gains as Q2 PAT jumps 10% QoQ to Rs 4,235 cr

HCL Technologies added 1.20% to Rs 1,519.20 after its consolidated net profit jumped 10.20% to Rs 4,235 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 3,843 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 5.24% to Rs 31,942 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 30,349 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

In dollar terms, the company's revenue stood at $3,644 million, up 2.8% QoQ. In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue jumped 2.4% sequentially.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for Q2 FY26 rallied 12.30% to Rs 5,550 crore, compared to Rs 4,942 crore in Q1 FY26.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit remained unchanged at Rs 4,235 crore, the same as reported in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 10.67% year on year to Rs 31,942 crore in Q2 FY26.

The company reported a Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 38.6%, up 290 basis points (bps) YoY. Its services segment recorded ROIC of 45.3%, up 180 bps YoY. HCLTechs total contract value (TCV) of new deal wins for Q2 FY26 stood at $2,569 million. The companys total employee strength stands at 226,640, with a net addition of 3,489 employees during the quarter. The company onboarded 5,196 freshers, reflecting its continued focus on talent acquisition. The Last Twelve Months (LTM) attrition rate improved to 12.6%, down from 12.9% in Q2 of the previous year, indicating better employee retention. The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for payment of the aforesaid interim dividend is 17 October 2025, and the payment date is scheduled for 28 October 2025.

For FY26, the company expects revenue growth to be in the range of 3.0% to 5.0% year-on-year in constant currency (CC). Services revenue is projected to grow between 4.0% and 5.0% YoY in CC. Additionally, the company anticipates the EBIT margin to be between 17.0% and 18.0%. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCLTech, said, We continue to perform well despite the uncertain business environment and are investing in new technologies and capabilities to unlock growth opportunities. The upskilling of our global talent base remains a key priority and an enabler of innovation for our clients. C Vijayakumar, CEO & managing director of HCLTech, said, A standout quarter on every front marked by strong execution, growing demand for our AI-powered solutions, and Advanced AI revenue exceeding $100M this quarter. Our revenue grew 2.4% sequentially in constant currency with a strong recovery of operating margin to 17.5%. For the first time, our new bookings surpassed $2.5 billion, without reliance on any mega-deal. We added 3,489 people to our employee base while continuing to increase our revenue per employee 1.8% YoY aligned with our AI growth strategy.

Shiv Walia, chief financial officer, (CFO) HCLTech, said, HCLTech delivered strong INR revenue growth of 5.2% QoQ and 10.7% YoY in Q2 FY26. This superior revenue growth is accompanied by enhanced profitability and solid cash generation, with Last Twelve Month (LTM) FCF/NI ratio at 125%. We remain committed to improving our capital efficiency and are pleased to report LTM ROIC for the company is 38.6%, up 290 bps YoY and for Services business is 45.3%, up 180 bps YoY. HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 226,600 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending September 2025 totalled $14.2 billion.