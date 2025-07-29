KEC Intl Q1 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 125 cr

KEC International reported 42.26% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 124.60 crore on 11.32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,022.88 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 41.47% YoY to Rs 158.51 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

EBITDA stood at Rs 350 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 19.04% compared with Rs 294 crore in Q1 FY25. The EBITDA margin improved to 7% in Q1 FY26, up from 6.5% in Q1 FY25.

As of 30 June 2025, the company recorded order intake of Rs 5,517 crore, primarily from the transmission & distribution (T&D) and civil businesses. The order book stood at Rs 34,409 crore, with an additional L1 position of over Rs 6,000 crore.

Net debt, including acceptances, stood at Rs 5,348 crore as of 30 June 2025, reflecting a reduction of approximately Rs 250 crore compared to 30 June 2024despite revenue growth of over Rs 2,000 crore, or 11%, over the trailing 12 months. Net Working Capital (NWC) stood at 128 days as of 30 June 2025, compared to 122 days a year earlier. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented, We have started the year on a strong note by delivering a healthy revenue growth, a substantial increase in profitability, and a reduction in debt levels. Despite headwinds such as persistent manpower shortages and geopolitical uncertainties, we have continued to deliver consistent profitable revenue growth. Profitability has also seen stellar growth, with PBT and PAT both growing by over 40%. The outlook across major businesses remains optimistic. With a strong focus on execution, a robust and diversified order book & L1 of over Rs. 40,000 crore and a substantial tender pipeline, we are well positioned to deliver sustained profitable growth in the coming quarters.