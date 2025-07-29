Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zen Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Zen Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 3:18 PM IST
Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd and Five-Star Business Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2025.

Zen Technologies Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 1603.7 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13848 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35275 shares in the past one month.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd lost 4.58% to Rs 1310.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43521 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17844 shares in the past one month.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd tumbled 4.31% to Rs 195.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38259 shares in the past one month.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd shed 4.26% to Rs 674.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd dropped 3.76% to Rs 645.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20768 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

