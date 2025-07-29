Aeroflex Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Manorama Industries Ltd, XPRO India Ltd, Kolte Patil Developers Ltd and SML ISUZU Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 July 2025.

Aeroflex Industries Ltd crashed 8.00% to Rs 189.1 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Manorama Industries Ltd tumbled 7.80% to Rs 1556. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 69414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16679 shares in the past one month. XPRO India Ltd lost 7.23% to Rs 1099.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8892 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1929 shares in the past one month. Kolte Patil Developers Ltd fell 6.13% to Rs 417.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 39272 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14972 shares in the past one month.