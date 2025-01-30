Kedia Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 croreNet loss of Kedia Construction Company reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 OPM %-50.000 -PBDT-0.020 0 PBT-0.020 0 NP-0.010 0
