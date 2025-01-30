Bajaj Healthcare gets DGCI nod for manufacturing of Pimavanserin in India

Bajaj Healthcare said that it has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture both the API and drug formulation of Pimavanserin.

Pimavanserin is an atypical antipsychotic used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinsons disease psychosis.

Pimavanserin, marketed globally as NUPLAZID, has become a preferred treatment in the US antipsychotic segment.

In a recent update, Acadia Pharmaceuticals announced that NUPLAZID, along with its other brand DAYBUE, is projected to generate more than $1 billion in net sales in 2025.

The company has also extended offer for manufacturing of Pimavanserin to several leading Indian pharmaceutical companies, ensuring the products availability in the domestic market.

Anil Jain, managing director, Bajaj Healthcare, said: The approval marks a major milestone for Bajaj Healthcare.

The growing success of NUPLAZID in the US underscores the global demand for this innovative therapy, and we are confident that its introduction in India will be a transformative advancement in the antipsychotic segment.

This move further solidifies our presence in the central nervous system (CNS) segment and highlights our dedication to advancing healthcare solutions in India.

Bajaj Healthcare a leading manufacturer of APIs, intermediates and formulations. It has a strong presence globally in countries like Europe, USA, Australia, Africa, Middle East and South America.

The company had reported standalone net profit of Rs 94.64 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 34.60 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 31.5% YoY to Rs 133.08 crore in Q2 FY25.

The scrip fell 2.46% to currently trade at Rs 640.25 on the BSE.

