KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit rises 110.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.62% to Rs 80.86 crore

Net profit of KLM Axiva Finvest rose 110.99% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.62% to Rs 80.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 74.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

