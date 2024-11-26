Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit rises 110.99% in the September 2024 quarter

KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit rises 110.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.62% to Rs 80.86 crore

Net profit of KLM Axiva Finvest rose 110.99% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.62% to Rs 80.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 74.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales80.8674.44 9 OPM %62.5361.02 -PBDT9.608.17 18 PBT6.813.98 71 NP5.952.82 111

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty trades flat as Asian shares mixed; FIIs turn net buyers

Amid delay over naming CM, Shinde asks supporters not to throng Varsha'

Maharashtra govt reinstates IPS Rashmi Shukla as Director General of Police

Axis MF launches a new Momentum Fund: Key features of the scheme explained

Latest LIVE: Prez to address joint sitting of Houses today to mark 75 years of Constitution adoption

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story