KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit rises 110.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.62% to Rs 80.86 croreNet profit of KLM Axiva Finvest rose 110.99% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.62% to Rs 80.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 74.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales80.8674.44 9 OPM %62.5361.02 -PBDT9.608.17 18 PBT6.813.98 71 NP5.952.82 111
