Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam reports standalone net profit of Rs 168.88 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam reported to Rs 168.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1838.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.12% to Rs 1013.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1012.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1013.481012.2360.7063.15430.11466.32168.88215.66168.88-1838.87

