KEI Industries spurts as Q4 PAT soars 34% YoY to Rs 227 crore

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
KEI Industries soared 5.08% to Rs 3,363 after the company's consolidated net profit spiked 34.45% to Rs 226.55 crore on 25.10% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,914.8 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax jumped 34.28% year on year to Rs 305.16 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 338 crore in Q4 FY25, registering the growth of 30%, compared with Rs 260 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin in this quarter has increased to 11.61% as against 11.15% posted in Q4 FY24.

The company's revenue from Cables & Wires was at Rs 2,796.8 crore (up 34.51% YoY), and revenue from Stainless Steel Wire stood at Rs 46.15 crore (down 19.96% YoY) during the quarter.

However, the company's revenue from EPC projects fell 34.38% to Rs 223.40 crore in Q4 FY25.

On a year on year basis, the company's net profit rose 19.91% to Rs 696.41 crore on 19.88% increase in revenue to Rs 9,735.9 crore in FY25 over FY24.

KEI Industries manufactures wires and cables (W&C) like EHV cables, HT cables, LT cables, and sells them in India and overseas.

First Published: May 07 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

