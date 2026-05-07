Kellton Tech launches Structi.ai - an next-gen AI context engine

Kellton Tech Solutions announced the commercial launch of Structi.ai, a next generation AI context engine designed to help enterprises transform unstructured data into contextual, AI-ready intelligence at scale.

Built to support organizations accelerating enterprise AI adoption, Structi.ai enables businesses to unlock value from documents, images, audio files, and other fragmented enterprise content that traditional systems and AI workflows often struggle to process effectively.

The platform combines GenAI, Agentic AI, metadata enrichment, and decision orchestration capabilities to convert raw enterprise data into structured, contextual intelligence that powers automation, operational workflows, downstream AI models, and real-time business decision-making. According to Kellton, Structi.ai currently processes more than 10 million data assets daily, supports over 50 data formats, and delivers average turnaround times of under two seconds with an internal benchmark accuracy rate of 99.9%.