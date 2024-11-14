KEN Financial Services standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of KEN Financial Services rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

