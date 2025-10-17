360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 28.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.87% to Rs 1114.95 crore

Net profit of 360 ONE WAM rose 28.51% to Rs 315.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 245.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.87% to Rs 1114.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 865.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1114.95865.1564.0362.53452.60336.33413.41319.10315.48245.49

