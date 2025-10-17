DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 18.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 16.22% to Rs 1822.75 crore

Net profit of DCB Bank rose 18.29% to Rs 183.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 155.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 16.22% to Rs 1822.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1568.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1822.751568.4070.4367.85243.39209.52243.39209.52183.91155.47

