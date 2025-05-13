Key Corp reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -5.80 crore

Net loss of Key Corp reported to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 31.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -5.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.32% to Rs 4.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 84.17% to Rs 5.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

-5.8031.795.1132.29102.9399.4085.3297.93-5.9631.674.3731.62-5.9731.664.3131.57-5.9731.664.3231.57

