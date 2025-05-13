Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 751.16 points or 2% at 36776.06 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Infosys Ltd (down 3.16%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 2.94%),Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (down 2.76%),HCL Technologies Ltd (down 2.61%),Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 2.27%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Wipro Ltd (down 2.2%), Affle 3i Ltd (down 1.54%), Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 1.34%), Cyient Ltd (down 1.3%), and Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.28%).

On the other hand, InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (up 14.3%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 9.4%), and Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd (up 6.13%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 349.7 or 0.72% at 49043.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 13.2 points or 0.09% at 15227.11.

The Nifty 50 index was down 310.2 points or 1.24% at 24614.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 1187.78 points or 1.44% at 81242.12.

On BSE,2428 shares were trading in green, 1463 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

