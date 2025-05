At meeting held on 13 May 2025

The Board of Kellton Tech Solutions at its meeting held on 13 May 2025 has approved the issuance of U.S. $ 10,000,000 6.50% senior unsecured foreign currency convertible bonds due 2035 of the company. The Board also approved the 'Relevant Date' for the purpose of the Issue of FCCBs as 13 May 2025.

