KFin Technologies allots 39,931 equity shares under ESOP

KFin Technologies has allotted 39,931 equity shares under ESOP on 07 September 2025.

Consequently, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 1,72,22,28,910/- comprising of 17,22,22,891 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 1,72,26,28,220/-comprising of 17,22,62,822 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each.

