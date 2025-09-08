Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KFin Technologies allots 39,931 equity shares under ESOP

KFin Technologies allots 39,931 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
KFin Technologies has allotted 39,931 equity shares under ESOP on 07 September 2025.

Consequently, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 1,72,22,28,910/- comprising of 17,22,22,891 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 1,72,26,28,220/-comprising of 17,22,62,822 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each.

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

