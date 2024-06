KFin Technologies has allotted 50,105 equity shares under ESOP. Consequently, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 171,25,44,660/- comprising of 17,12,54,466 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 171,30,45,710/- comprising of 17,13,04,571 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each.

