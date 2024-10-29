KFin Technologies consolidated net profit rises 45.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.22% to Rs 280.47 crore

Net profit of KFin Technologies rose 45.52% to Rs 89.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.22% to Rs 280.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 208.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.280.47208.9745.1144.59136.0096.28119.4783.7189.3261.38

