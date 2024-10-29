Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 41.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 41.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.11% to Rs 4929.93 crore

Net profit of Kalpataru Projects International rose 41.25% to Rs 125.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 88.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.11% to Rs 4929.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4518.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4929.934518.44 9 OPM %8.898.21 -PBDT305.26245.90 24 PBT188.02132.43 42 NP125.5088.85 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Democrats go after Jill Stein, Cornel West in ads aimed at young US voters

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets poised for muted start, shows GIFT Nifty; Afcons IPO eyed

Unity Run embodies India's unity, vision for Viksit Bharat: Amit Shah

Congress announces 4 candidates for Maharashtra, 2 for Jharkhand polls

Yen mired in political uncertainty, dollar awaits key data releases

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story