Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 41.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Kalpataru Projects International rose 41.25% to Rs 125.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 88.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.11% to Rs 4929.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4518.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4929.934518.448.898.21305.26245.90188.02132.43125.5088.85

