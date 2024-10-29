Skipper consolidated net profit rises 66.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.68% to Rs 1109.74 crore

Net profit of Skipper rose 66.48% to Rs 32.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.68% to Rs 1109.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 772.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1109.74772.3710.049.5459.3641.4844.4428.5532.9319.78

