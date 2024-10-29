Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Skipper consolidated net profit rises 66.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Skipper consolidated net profit rises 66.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 43.68% to Rs 1109.74 crore

Net profit of Skipper rose 66.48% to Rs 32.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.68% to Rs 1109.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 772.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1109.74772.37 44 OPM %10.049.54 -PBDT59.3641.48 43 PBT44.4428.55 56 NP32.9319.78 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

From 1956 to 2024: Full list of Ballon d'Or award winners in men's football

LIVE news: Over 150 injured, 8 critical, in fireworks accident at Kerala temple festival

Democrats go after Jill Stein, Cornel West in ads aimed at young US voters

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets poised for muted start, shows GIFT Nifty; Afcons IPO eyed

Unity Run embodies India's unity, vision for Viksit Bharat: Amit Shah

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story