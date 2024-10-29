Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit rises 194.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 18.84% to Rs 113.91 crore

Net profit of Sarla Performance Fibers rose 194.94% to Rs 19.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.84% to Rs 113.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 95.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales113.9195.85 19 OPM %19.4413.99 -PBDT32.1417.52 83 PBT25.819.31 177 NP19.236.52 195

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

