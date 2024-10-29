Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit rises 194.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.84% to Rs 113.91 crore

Net profit of Sarla Performance Fibers rose 194.94% to Rs 19.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.84% to Rs 113.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 95.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.113.9195.8519.4413.9932.1417.5225.819.3119.236.52

